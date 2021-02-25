KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.58

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.58 and traded as high as $16.45. KDDI shares last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 116,904 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on KDDIY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on KDDI in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Get KDDI alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.48.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.78%. Equities analysts predict that KDDI Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

About KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.