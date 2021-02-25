Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) to Market Perform

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of WSFS stock traded down $2.03 on Thursday, reaching $52.18. 1,172,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,484. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average of $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $55.08.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,458 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $57,707.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $695,054.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,854.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,307,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

