Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Market Cap Hits $58.84 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 25th. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $58.84 million and $17.17 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be bought for $294.21 or 0.00608979 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.98 or 0.00502944 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00067239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00081080 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00057743 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $233.69 or 0.00483719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00072756 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Token Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

Keep3rV1 Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

