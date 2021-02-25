Keep4r Market Capitalization Hits $516,405.63 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Keep4r token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.57 or 0.00013896 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Keep4r has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. Keep4r has a total market capitalization of $516,405.63 and $61,182.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Keep4r alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.56 or 0.00494050 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00066812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00080474 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00057500 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00073395 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.95 or 0.00463153 BTC.

Keep4r Token Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,608 tokens. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#

Keep4r Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep4r Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep4r and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.