KeeperDAO 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.92 Million (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last week, KeeperDAO has traded 41.4% lower against the dollar. One KeeperDAO token can currently be bought for $358.15 or 0.00751636 BTC on exchanges. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $13.05 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $230.13 or 0.00482967 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00064762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00080224 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00057600 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00072844 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.23 or 0.00457999 BTC.

KeeperDAO Token Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

