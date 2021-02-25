Keith Jensen Sells 6,699 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total value of $1,117,460.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,299.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Keith Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 25th, Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,716,987.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $1.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $168.00. 2,171,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,991. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $172.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.36.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortinet from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Pritchard Capital cut their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fortinet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortinet from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.87.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Fortinet by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

