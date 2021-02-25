Kellogg (NYSE:K) Holdings Reduced by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,246,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,404 shares during the quarter. Kellogg comprises 7.1% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Keybank National Association OH owned 6.76% of Kellogg worth $1,446,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in K. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Kellogg by 157.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,561,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,833,000 after acquiring an additional 955,905 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,257,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,200,000 after acquiring an additional 931,569 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Kellogg by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,464,000 after acquiring an additional 677,403 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 141.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,243,000 after acquiring an additional 447,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kellogg by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,751,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,225,000 after acquiring an additional 413,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $5,078,373.96. Insiders have sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $29,627,558 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:K traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.98. The company had a trading volume of 114,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.48. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on K. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.