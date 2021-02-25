Kemacoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $138.00 (KEMA)

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded 41.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Kemacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kemacoin has a market cap of $24,444.89 and approximately $138.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kemacoin has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00017875 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004337 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000913 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001086 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000445 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Kemacoin

KEMA is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kemacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

