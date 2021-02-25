Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) to report sales of $1.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Kemper reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year sales of $5.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $77.86 on Thursday. Kemper has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $85.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.11 and its 200 day moving average is $73.29. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.78%.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,236. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Storch acquired 2,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.12 per share, with a total value of $140,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,922.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 1,631.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 50,810 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 352.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 108,978 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Kemper by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,769,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Kemper by 8.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kemper by 267.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 85,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

