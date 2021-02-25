Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.14 EPS

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 19.52%.

KW stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.89. 762,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,412. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average is $16.00. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.