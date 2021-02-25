Kenneth W. Lowe Sells 393,966 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stock

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $16,944,477.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,297,345 shares in the company, valued at $55,798,808.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Discovery stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,487,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,153,048. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $56.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

DISCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Discovery by 71.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

