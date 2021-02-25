Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) Given a €550.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) has been given a €550.00 ($647.06) price target by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.50% from the stock’s previous close.

KER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €544.00 ($640.00) price target on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price target on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €624.00 ($734.12) price objective on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €635.00 ($747.06) target price on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) price objective on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €593.77 ($698.55).

EPA:KER opened at €526.30 ($619.18) on Thursday. Kering SA has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($491.06). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €551.99 and a 200-day moving average price of €559.81.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

