Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $112.96

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 112.96 ($1.48) and traded as low as GBX 102.90 ($1.34). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 103.40 ($1.35), with a volume of 77,417 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 112.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 112.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £182.37 million and a P/E ratio of 33.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of €0.61 ($0.71) per share. This is a boost from Kerry Group’s previous dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Kerry Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.15%.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

