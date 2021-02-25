Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%.
KDP stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.04. 184,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,423,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.43.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KDP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.
