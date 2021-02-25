Kevin Guest Sells 12,515 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) insider Kevin Guest sold 12,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,188,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of USNA stock traded up $2.65 on Thursday, hitting $96.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,655. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.73 and its 200-day moving average is $79.69. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.01 and a fifty-two week high of $101.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. USANA Health Sciences’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 7.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 3.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 54.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on USNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

