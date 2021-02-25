Kevin T. Conroy Sells 16,420 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $2,238,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 826,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,690,795.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kevin T. Conroy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $4,095,734.36.

Exact Sciences stock traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,628,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,769. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.69.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.47.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

