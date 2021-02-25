Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.21

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.21 and traded as high as $12.49. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $12.47, with a volume of 2,332 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $34.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter.

In other Kewaunee Scientific news, Director John Russell bought 4,500 shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $43,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,920. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 11.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

About Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.