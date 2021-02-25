Keybank National Association OH Acquires 534,137 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 289.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534,137 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.69% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $51,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period.

Shares of IJK stock traded down $2.03 on Thursday, hitting $76.72. 19,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,940. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.61.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

