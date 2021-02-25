Keybank National Association OH Acquires 5,599 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.37% of MarketAxess worth $79,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.00.

Shares of MKTX traded up $7.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $552.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,643. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.49 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $541.70 and its 200-day moving average is $525.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.21 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 48.89%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total transaction of $416,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,882,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,627.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,250 shares of company stock worth $26,058,763. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

