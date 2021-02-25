Keybank National Association OH Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,171,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,310 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.49% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $1,190,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 210,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,164,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. David Loasby increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. David Loasby now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,027,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,757,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,444,000 after acquiring an additional 485,874 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $7.27 on Thursday, reaching $385.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,193. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $384.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.21. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

