Keybank National Association OH Boosts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,786 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.35% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $94,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,054 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after purchasing an additional 639,433 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,905,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,547,000 after purchasing an additional 198,311 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,660,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,555,000 after purchasing an additional 282,284 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $124.62. The company had a trading volume of 428,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,197. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.51. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

