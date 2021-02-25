Keybank National Association OH Buys 35,722 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,114,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,722 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.83% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $114,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,331. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.77 and a one year high of $54.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.