Keybank National Association OH Buys 4,164 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,665,384 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Comcast were worth $87,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.52. 1,390,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,136,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.88. The company has a market cap of $240.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

