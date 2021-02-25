Keybank National Association OH Buys 5,654 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Chevron were worth $53,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 109,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 76,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in Chevron by 39.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 5.5% during the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 154,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.96. The company had a trading volume of 674,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,367,275. The company has a market capitalization of $192.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $104.92.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

