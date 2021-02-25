Keybank National Association OH Cuts Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 176,023 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.23% of Republic Services worth $71,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Republic Services by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,160,000 after acquiring an additional 118,346 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,753,000 after acquiring an additional 31,775 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 5.4% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 56,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RSG traded up $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $90.69. 69,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,736. The stock has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

