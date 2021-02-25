Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,467,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,638 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.34% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $179,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,147,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,218,719,000 after buying an additional 310,915 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,030,000 after buying an additional 412,015 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,962,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,566,000 after buying an additional 216,663 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,494,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,990,000 after buying an additional 289,125 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,443,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,506,000 after buying an additional 215,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $75.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,504,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,122,035. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.05. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

