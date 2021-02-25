Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,417,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 146,203 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $58,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.64.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.07. 2,313,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,828,316. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average is $40.82. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.