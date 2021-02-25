Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 486,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.10% of Zoetis worth $80,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,390,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,675,000 after buying an additional 79,261 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist upped their price target on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.61. The stock had a trading volume of 36,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.08 and its 200 day moving average is $161.72. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

