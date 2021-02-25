Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,089,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 143,858 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.06% of Pfizer worth $113,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

PFE traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.66. The stock had a trading volume of 792,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,427,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.05. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

