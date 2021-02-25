Keybank National Association OH Grows Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 59,164 shares during the quarter. Nordson comprises 0.9% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned about 1.49% of Nordson worth $174,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 378.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,048,000 after purchasing an additional 531,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.75.

Shares of NDSN traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $193.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,505. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.97 and a 200 day moving average of $196.21. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $96.46 and a 1 year high of $216.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.08 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

