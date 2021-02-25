Keybank National Association OH Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,455,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473,276 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.3% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.29% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $257,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after buying an additional 117,752 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.96. 685,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,929,618. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day moving average is $44.62. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $50.10.

