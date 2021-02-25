Keybank National Association OH Has $102.64 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,293,557 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 69,196 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.05% of Cisco Systems worth $102,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,664,472,000 after buying an additional 6,274,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,724,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,446,593,000 after buying an additional 1,089,231 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,279,910 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,444,527,000 after buying an additional 535,117 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 22.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,364,000 after buying an additional 5,044,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,969,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,999,000 after buying an additional 528,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,858 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,559,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,008,826. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $192.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $49.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

