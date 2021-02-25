Keybank National Association OH Has $124.77 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 841,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,416 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.06% of PepsiCo worth $124,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

Shares of PEP traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.12. 257,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,905,602. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.