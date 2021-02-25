Keybank National Association OH Has $142.91 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 524,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,877 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.41% of Parker-Hannifin worth $142,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 46,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Albar Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 82.4% during the third quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 56,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,396,000 after purchasing an additional 25,449 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 221.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PH stock traded down $3.85 on Thursday, hitting $293.22. 26,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,874. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $297.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $276.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.39.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.86.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

