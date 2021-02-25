Keybank National Association OH Has $162 Million Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,393,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80,004 shares during the period. Lincoln Electric makes up about 0.8% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Keybank National Association OH owned 2.34% of Lincoln Electric worth $161,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,299. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $125.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.80.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $693.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.40 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 43.40%.

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 5,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $610,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total value of $668,743.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

