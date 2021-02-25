Keybank National Association OH Has $248.35 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 658,092 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.2% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned about 1.30% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $248,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

RSP traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.65. The stock had a trading volume of 115,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,875. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $138.54.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

