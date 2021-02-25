Keybank National Association OH Has $445.79 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,939,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,167 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.84% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $445,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $827,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 325.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 19,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 14,863 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded down $5.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $251.92. 145,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,268. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $257.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.25.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

