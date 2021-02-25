Keybank National Association OH Has $502.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,323,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,318 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $502,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 89,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 24,125 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 38,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 13,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 252,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,376,000 after purchasing an additional 72,714 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.97. 3,870,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.30. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

