Keybank National Association OH Has $57.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 521,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.22% of iShares MBS ETF worth $57,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,427,000 after purchasing an additional 76,170 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 872,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,286,000 after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.01. The company had a trading volume of 111,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,288. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.08 and a 200 day moving average of $110.09. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $104.79 and a 1-year high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.