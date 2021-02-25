Keybank National Association OH Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,537,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,356 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.06% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $125,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.23. 583,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,512,204. The company has a market capitalization of $187.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.92. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

