Keybank National Association OH Lowers Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,838,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,154 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.45% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $101,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 574.6% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 797,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,023,000 after purchasing an additional 679,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.81. 159,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,993,141. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.03. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30.

