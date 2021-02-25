Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,741 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.06% of Accenture worth $102,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its position in Accenture by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 200,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in Accenture by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 35,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $1,467,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $4.96 on Thursday, reaching $254.31. 59,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,361. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18. The firm has a market cap of $167.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.48.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.76.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

