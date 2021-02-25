Keybank National Association OH Purchases 15,958 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 859,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,958 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.16% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $295,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $566,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,704,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,784,000 after acquiring an additional 366,219 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 724.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $6.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $353.49. 577,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,280,505. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $352.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.96. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $362.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

