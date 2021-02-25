Keybank National Association OH Purchases 1,797 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $283,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $55.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,028.23. 97,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,344. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,145.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,926.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1,706.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.