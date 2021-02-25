Keybank National Association OH Purchases 19,935 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 991,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,935 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.22% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $96,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 240.2% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $29,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.32. The company had a trading volume of 670,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,180. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.44. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $97.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

