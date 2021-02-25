Keybank National Association OH Purchases 2,488 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.17% of Roper Technologies worth $76,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 662,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,761,000 after buying an additional 269,628 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 92,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,067,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

ROP traded down $3.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $375.46. 14,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,005. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.38.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $411.00.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

