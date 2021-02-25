Keybank National Association OH Purchases 256,268 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,961,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,268 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 1.25% of Cameco worth $66,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 45,417.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,101 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 16.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,793 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 51.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 22,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth $541,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCJ traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.34. 341,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,395,372. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.65. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,626,000.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

