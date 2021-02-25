Keybank National Association OH Purchases 907,619 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 283.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,227,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 907,619 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.25% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $78,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,624,000 after buying an additional 4,555,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 298.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,905,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673,637 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,098,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,671 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 329.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,087,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,008 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,465 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,113. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.83. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.