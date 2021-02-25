Keybank National Association OH Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,267 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,889 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $99,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,308,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $46.08 on Thursday, reaching $533.88. 654,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,977,206. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $551.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $529.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $330.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.70.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

