Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $60,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. HSBC cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HON stock traded down $5.24 on Thursday, hitting $205.79. 93,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $216.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

